A United States-based Nigerian and founder of Khuraira Cosmetics, Khuraira Musa, has disclosed the inspiration behind penning down her biography in a book titled, ‘The Audacity of an African Girl’.

Mrs Musa, who is a renowned makeup artist with more than 25 years of experience, said her biography which is yet to be published, chronicled an awe-inspiring story of an orphaned girl, who later became one of the most sought-after makeup artists.

She said: “‘The Audacity of an African Girl’ is a book that offers a glimpse into the life of a woman who took control of her destiny and overcame immense obstacles with her hope, grit, and tenacity.”

According to her, every person is blessed with specific talents – all they needed is some encouragement to unlock their full potential and soar through the skies.

The author, who is equally the founder of Arewa Development Support Initiative (ADSI), a capacity building initiative with presence in all 19 States of Northern Nigeria, said the book is dedicated to inspiring the girl-child as well as all women struggling to make a difference.

She said: “‘The Audacity of an African Girl’ is particularly significant for me because so much of my life and success is in part due to the extraordinary women that are part of my life.

“My journey from Africa to America would not have happened if it were not for my Aunt’s support of my vision.

“Although my humble beginnings in my village fulfilled my basic needs, my desire for more was broader and greater and would involve me going beyond our small village across the shores to America.

“I have been so fortunate and blessed to meet women from all walks of life, I am honored to be entrusted with their beauty and self-care journeys.

“I have also been extremely blessed to be surrounded by women who are trailblazers in their own right, knocking down barriers, and shattering glass ceilings and norms. I am blessed to not only call them my girlfriends, they are my tribe.

“There is a saying ‘Behind every successful woman is a tribe of successful women who have her back’. I can certainly attest to this!.”