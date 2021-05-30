The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament) has justifiably condemned Monday’s military takeover of power in Mali by Assimi Goita and other military leaders, who arrested and later released interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, claiming they have resigned on Wednesday.

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament Sidie Mohamed Tunis, conveyed the deep opposition to the coup during the opening ceremony of the 2021 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament which commenced on Thursday in Abuja.

The coup leaders said the interim leaders were deposed after a cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts ‘without consultation’. This development, which sparked international condemnation, comes nine months after former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was overthrown in a coup amid worsening crisis in the beleaguered West African country.

But by Friday, Goita had been named interim president by Mali’s constitutional court raising palpable fears the transition process may have been hijacked to produce some undemocratic outcomes.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament however, also warned that the “military takeover in Mali and all acts in the region that threatens or stalls the process of entrenching Democracy across our States” must be stopped before the derail the gains of democracy in the sub-region.

The Speaker said further that the community will take stringent steps to forestall all forms of undemocratic change of power in the region.

He regretted that despite the Parliamentary Fact-Finding Mission to Mali and discussions with all stakeholders in the transition process, which he led, and assurances made by all parties of their commitment towards a transition to democratic rule, this military takeover is no doubts a setback even as he urged a return the path of democracy.

The Speaker said “we have made many efforts in securing a peaceful and stable ECOWAS and it is about time we take firm and decisive actions against forces that tend to reverse this trend,” adding that “the ECOWAS Parliament stands ready to support all efforts aimed at putting Mali on the right trajectory of peace and democracy.”

President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the ECOWAS Council of Head of States and Governments, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while making his remarks on the Mali’s situation, said he has authorized the ECOWAS mediation delegation to Mali which is headed by former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan do go to Mali and do an assessment on the entire situation.

He indicated that an emergency extraordinary session of heads of states and government of the ECOWAS region would be summoned to review the relationship between ECOWAS and Mali.

The Nigerian Federal Government had also condemned the coup in a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ferdinand Nwonye.

The statement said “the action is totally unacceptable and might derail the peace building efforts and time table for the return of democratic governance in Mali.

“The key actors and perpetrators of the condemnable act should be aware of the fact that stakeholders in the region and friends of Mali reject any act of coercion of the detained officials, including forced resignations,” the statement said.

However, at the time of writing this report, it was not clear whether the 15-member nations that constitute ECOWAS would impose sanctions on Mali as they did last year after coup leaders overthrew former President Boubakar Keita following weeks of demonstrations over worsening conditions of Malians.

The sanctions included a ban on commercial trade and financial flows, but not on basic necessities, drugs, and equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic, fuel or electricity. But it was apparent the sanctions failed when they were lifted in October last year.

So, what other options are available to the sub regional institutions to restore democratic structures in Mali?

A Senior lecturer with the Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja, Dr. Sherrif Ghali, told LEADERSHIP on Saturday that “the coup in Mali is a political catastrophe not only for Mali but the entire Africa.”

He said that “sanctions can work but that cannot remove the military from power,” adding that the best ECOWAs and other countries in the international community must do is to engage the military peacefully and amicably in order to provide a lasting solution.

“We need a peaceful political transition, it appears the citizens of Mali are happy with the military takeover, ECOWAS should resolve the situation in Mali not by forceful intervention which might cause bigger crisis,” he warned.