President of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Prof Mohammad Aminu Mohammad, has identified curricular activities (ACA) and inability of some students to withstand the rigour of medical studies as factors responsible for dropping out of universities before graduation.

Mohammad, a professor of surgery, made the assertion, in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Jos, Plateau State.

He said, “In the first place, some students may not have understood what it takes to be a medical student as they usually engage in other activities that will affect how much they put into their academic work.”

The MDCN president explained that in most cases it is lack of concentration or poor academic output that made medical students to be withdrawn stressing that the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the MDCN are regulatory bodies for degree-awarding universities for medical doctors’ training.

Mohammad argued that it is that tradition of maintaining quality and capacity that made doctors trained in Nigeria to be marketable and sought after everywhere in the world because they can adapt perfectly anywhere, they found themselves.

He continued, “These regulatory bodies are responsible for giving professional accreditation, that has to do with manpower, facilities, numbers of students admitted, labs equipment and many more. These are some of the reasons why doctors trained in Nigeria are marketable and being sought after everywhere in the world because of the training acquired in Nigeria.”