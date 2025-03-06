A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Shehu Sani, has explained why the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was a lone ranger in the battle with the leadership of the 10th Senate.

LEADERSHIP reports that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was on Thursday suspended by the Senate for a period of six months over violation of Senate rules and other misconduct after a face-off with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangement in the Red Chamber penultimate week.

Reacting to the development hours later via a cryptic post on his verified Facebook page, Shehu Sani, who once represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate between 2015 and 2019, recalled how he escaped a six-month suspension from the Senate for ‘blowing a whistle’ on the actual salaries and allowances of Senators on a TV show.

He suggested that, for accusing Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment, Natasha must be deserted as no Senator would openly identify with her for fear of victimisation.

Shehu Sani wrote: “When I publicly disclosed the salaries and allowances of the Senators, it nearly earned me a SIX-month suspension if not for Divine Intervention. Just know that if you are there and you blow whistle too loudly, you will be “On your Own”, no senator go bring him head and neck to support you.”