Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi has tendered a passionate appeal to the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a view to forming a formidable force that could wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor made the plea when Obi visited Bauchi on Friday in continuation of his support visit to health and educational institutions where he visited Malikiya College of Nursing and Social Sciences and Taufirul Qur’anic School, among others, in the state.

Governor Mohammed told the former governor of Anambra State that, “We are really delighted with the new brand of politics you are impacting in this country and particularly to the youth. This is a new way of life because politics should be domesticated.”

The governor observed that the new brand of politics that Obi is impacting is not just about politicians who come on the day of Sallah or Christmas for the purpose of taking votes but is about knowing where the shoes pinch.

“It is about politicians going to the people to do some oversight so that one can build his own manifesto, the roadmap. You have spoken on two critical areas of health and education. We know your person and what you did in Anambra State,” he said.

Governor Mohammed noted that Obi’s mode of operation is squarely resting on hints of knowledge, meeting the people, interacting with them as well as giving the leadership, the governors, wake-up calls.

“And in politics, the two of us cannot meet without discussing anything about Nigeria, irrespective of the fact that we are in different political parties, we connect individually because politics cannot be played in isolation,” he added.

Mohammed reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving access to quality education and healthcare in Bauchi State and expressed readiness for further collaboration that could foster knowledge-sharing and policy innovation for Nigeria’s progress.

Peter Obi had earlier said that he was in Bauchi, uninvited, in line with his policy of supporting critical areas of development where he visited some colleges of nursing and other educational institutions including a Qur’anic school.

He noted that the tour formed part of his broader effort to study effective, community-driven models of development, particularly in education and health.

The 2027 presidential hopeful, during the visit, donated millions of naira in support of pupils and students’ education, noting that without proper education, there would be no meaningful development to the people.