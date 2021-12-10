The minister of agriculture and rural development Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar has explained that the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) 2022 to 2025 drafted to succeed the Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP) used from 2016 to 2020, was meant to enhance access to improved inputs, level of agricultural mechanization, extension services delivery, access to finance and security of agricultural land and investments.

He made the explanation during the North East Regional Validation Exercise of the draft policy held at International Hotel Gombe, Gombe State.

Represented by the zonal director of the ministry Umaru Yusuf Mohammed, the minister said the expectations for the policy framework include stakeholders synergy, knowledge creation, private sector driven mechanisation, commodity value chain development, land and climate management and agricultural financing.

He added that the focus of the policy is the establishment of cottage industries and agro-processing zones for prioritized commodities, functional ranches, grazing reserves and integrated meat and dairy processing facilities.

The minister further stated that the policy targets to develop fisheries calling on the participants to generate useful input that will shape and guide the ministry in the finalisation of the policy.

Contributing at the meeting, one of the participants and Gombe State chapter secretary of the Agro Dealers Association Alhaji Sadiq Ado said the policy is timely adding that some of their challenges include quality of the inputs, access to the inputs such as fertiliser, pesticides and herbicides saying with these problems farmers lose a lot of money.