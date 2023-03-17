The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State and supporters of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have accused Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of attempting to violate their fundamental human rights.

Wike had during a state-wide broadcast on Thursday night called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute 21 politicians in the state, majority of whom are Atiku supporters, for alleged plot to unleash violence during the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections holding on Saturday.

But, speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, also accused the governor of going against the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, that citizens should be allowed to freely support any candidate of their choice irrespective of political affiliation.

Nwibubasa said: “Governor Wike ordering for the arrest and prosecution of Supporters of Atiku Abubakar in a state wide broadcast for political reason is an attempt to violate our fundamental human rights and complete affront on President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that citizens should be allowed to freely support any candidate of their choice irrespective of political affiliation.

“Governor Wike has demonstrated again that he can not stand those opposed to his political views.

“It is instructive that the Nigerian Police and other security agencies should not allow Governor Wike to drag them into settling political scores with his perceived political opponents.

“The names listed by Governor Wike in his broadcast to the best of my knowledge are law abiding citizens. Therefore security agencies must watch out for criminal elements that may used by this same governor to actualize his plot to rig the upcoming State Assembly and gubernatorial elections.”

He reminded the Nigeria Police that there is a subsisting order of Hon. Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court restraining the Rivers State government and its agents from arresting members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State.

Nwibubasa added: “Governor Wike’s declaration and unlawful directive is an undue interference in a matter before the court of law. Any law enforcement agency that carry out such order will be doing that in flagrant breach of the law.

“We respectfully therefore call on the Inspector General of Police , the police management team for Rivers State Elections to issue a clear statement of neutrality and standing on the rule of law as the allegations raised by the governor are completely baseless and frivolous.

“We also call on the Civil Rights Movement, the international community and all men of goodwill to call the governor of Rivers State to order.

“We also call on all our supporters and lovers of democracy in Rivers State to come out in mass on Saturday 18/03/23 to vote the candidates of their choice in the State Assembly and Gubernatorial elections while conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.”