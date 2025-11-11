Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has condemned the alleged illegal takeover of a disputed land in Abuja by military personnel reportedly acting on the orders of a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo, describing the act as lawless and unacceptable.

Advertisement

Wike, who personally visited the site on Tuesday in Abuja after receiving reports that soldiers had driven away FCTA officials enforcing development control directives, said no individual no matter their position would be allowed to intimidate government authorities or obstruct enforcement of the law.

“You are aware that the land departments and the Development Control have the mandate to monitor illegal development and land grabbing,” the minister said.

Advertisement

“When this was brought to my attention, I instructed them to ensure that nothing takes place there, as there were no legal documents—no regional approval, no valid acquisition,” the Minister said.

According to Wike, while officials of the Department of Development Control were on site to implement his directive, they were chased away by armed soldiers allegedly acting under the instruction of a retired senior officer.

“I was informed that the soldiers of the military had to chase them away, and I thought they were acting illegally,” Wike said. “Today, while I was in the office, I was called again that the military had taken over the place. I had to come myself to see things. It’s really unfortunate.”

He expressed shock that a person who once held a top military position could resort to such intimidation rather than follow due process.

“I don’t understand how somebody who attained that position cannot approach my office to say, ‘Look, this is what is going on.’ But simply because he’s a military man, he thinks he can use that to intimidate Nigerians. I am not one of those that will succumb to blackmail or intimidation,” the minister said firmly.

Wike also disclosed that when the FCTA officials demanded documents to justify the occupation, none was produced.

“The Director of Development Control said, ‘Bring the documents’ they don’t have them. ‘Bring approval for building’ they don’t have it. How can we continue to allow lawlessness to prevail? What about those who don’t have the military behind them? What about ordinary Nigerians?”

The minister maintained that the FCT Administration would not tolerate the misuse of military power to obstruct legitimate urban regulation, stressing that the rule of law must apply to all.

“I have spoken to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff. They assured me that the matter would be resolved. We’re not here to have a shootout with anybody or cause chaos,” Wike said.

“But I will not allow this to happen. The same way we enforce our laws in other areas is the same way it will be done here. Nobody whether a former Chief of Naval Staff or anyone else will be allowed to carry out illegal development on government land.”

Wike reaffirmed his commitment to restoring order and accountability in Abuja’s land administration, warning that the FCTA would continue to reclaim encroached areas, no matter how powerful those involved may be.