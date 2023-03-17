Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute 27 politicians in the state for allegedly piloting to disrupt the governorship and House of Assembly elections with armed thugs, cultists, and gangsters in military and police uniforms.

This is as the state government has petitioned the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Army Staff and other relevant authorities not to release military personnel to former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi or any politician to interfere in the election process on Saturday, March 18.

Majority of those who the governor wants to be arrested are supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and few members of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state.

Wike, who spoke on Thursday night in a state-wide broadcast, gave the names of the politicians as: Dr. Lenoonu Nwibubasa, Bright Nwinyoodee, Barika Bareh, Friday Sinee, Dumbari Deezua and Neeka Ikina,

Others are: Dr. Gabriel Pidomson, Giobari Poiba, Barisi Bonikoo, Hon. Mike Amachree, Paul Lawrence Paul, Anosike Orduwa, Mr. Ogbams Ojimah, Kenneth Chinda, Smile Azundah and Gift Welebe.

Also on the list are Nwobueze Amadi, Chidi Wosa, Ugochukwu Wosu, Ndidi Erim, Lucky Mmai, Baridi Edmund Katara, Solo Filiman Mon, Charles Anyanwu, Christian Don Pedro, Iworiabo Amachree, and Arokosimiya Ikalama.

The governor stated that the state government decided to petition the aforementioned based on credible intelligence indicating the plans by Amaechi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to overrun and disrupt the Saturday elections in the state with military personnel and civilian thugs as well as cultists dressed in army and police uniforms.

He stated that Amaechi who alongside the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, were indicted by a judicial panel of inquiry for fraudulently acquiring the state’s valued assets and diverting the state’s $50,000,000 to themselves, wants to unleash violence during Saturday election.

Wike said, “We have written to notify the Hon. Minister of Defence, the Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army, and the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, and requested that no military personnel is released to Rotimi Amaechi or any other politician to interfere with next Saturday’s elections in Rivers State.

“Furthermore, we have noticed that the Anti-terrorism Unit of the State Police Command continues to provide VIP security services to politicians in defiance of the Inspector-General’s order to withdraw all police personnel attached to VIPs during the elections.

“We, therefore request the inspector-general of police to enforce his order by ensuring that all political leaders are restricted to their polling units and prevented from moving about with police escort.”

The governor said the state government expects the security high command to live up to their assurance of providing adequate security beef-of throughout the state to forestall any security breaches or breakdown of law and order during and after the elections.

He said, “We assure everyone that we will do everything within our power to resist and prevent a repeat of what happened in 2019 when the Nigerian Army was used to rig, kill our people and destroy property during the elections across the state.

Wike urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to guarantee and ensure that next Saturday’s elections are free, fair, and credible, by allowing the electorate to decide their leaders.

The governor stressed that with the quality of progress his administration has delivered in the last eight years, it is evident that Rivers State will be more outstanding and closer to fulfilling its purpose if the current development tempo is strengthened and sustained for the next four years.

To this end, he maintained that his successor should be someone who will consolidate and continue with the new Rivers vision, defend and protect the State’s interests, and propel it to more remarkable progress and prosperity.

Wike said: “This is precisely what the candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, have committed to accomplishing with their blueprint for consolidation and continuity. Siminalayi Fubara is a Christian, a Knight of St. Christopher, and an Accountant with over two decades of working experience in civil service.

To ensure effective participation in Saturday’s election, he therefore declared Friday, March 17, 2023, as a public holiday to enable all private and public sector workers to travel to their communities and vote in their polling units.

Wike has meanwhile appreciated the voters of Rivers State for overwhelmingly voting for the State’s National Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election.

The governor said, “We are particularly elated with the emergence of my Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, as one of the only three elected women Senators of Nigeria for the 10th National Assembly.”