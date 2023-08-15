Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Wike Visits Ganduje Amid Defection Rumour

by George Agba
25 seconds ago
in Politics
defection
Minister-designate and immediate-past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, paid what has been described as a congratulatory visit to the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Dr. Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, at the latter’s Abuja residence.

This is coming just as there were insinuations that Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was planning to join the governing APC.

The rumour of defection is being fueled by the remarks from Wike’s successor, Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State, shortly after he assumed office on May 29, in which he enjoined Wike not to abandon him if he ends up in the ruling party.

“While we are seeing sign that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt. So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state,” Fubara had stated during a thanksgiving service organised in Wike’s honour.

Wike’s emergence as minister-designate did not come as a surprise, as not a few Nigerians believe that it was fulfilment of a political IOU after working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against his party’s candidate at the 2023 presidential poll.

