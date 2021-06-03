Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for attacking Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, for exposing the failures of the APC and its administration on the “escalation of violence, killing and other acts of terrorism across our nation.”

The PDP asserted that Wike, in stating that the future of the nation cannot be left in the hands of the APC, directly spoke the mind of the majority of Nigerians across board.

The national publicity secretary of PDP Kola Ologbondiyan, said any attack on Wike, on this score, is a direct assault on the generality of Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan added that Nigerians are aware that the PDP administration of President Goodluck Jonathan handed over a united and stable country to the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari after pushing terrorists to the fringes and conducting elections in all parts of the country.

“The APC has not denied the fact that it was on assumption of its office that terrorism resurged as APC leaders opened up our nation to terrorists, bandits and vandals, including those they brought in from neighboring countries, as political mercenaries to assist the APC to unleash violence on Nigerians during elections.

“Also, Nigerians are aware of how the APC administration shielded terrorism apologists in their cabinet; how APC leaders, on several occasions, made case for terrorists, asked Nigerians not to fight back in the face of aggression and even blamed victims of terrorism as witnessed in the case of 43 rice farmers who were beheaded by terrorists in Borno state.

“Our party notes that the APC has been deliberately compromising the security of our nation to allow for chaos, crisis and emergency situation in our country, for their selfish and unpatriotic gains. That also explains why the APC always attacks well-meaning Nigerians who seek to unveil their plots.”

PDP said it hard to fathom how the APC government, with all its apparatchik of governance can look on helplessly while the country is thrown into turmoil if the situation was not their design.