Thirty persons last week lost their lives to motor accidents in Kwara State.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Frederick Ogidan disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital on Thursday.

Ogidan spoke with newsmen at the sidelines of the launch of this year’s ember months campaign and mega rally in Ilorin.

“There were three separate incidents. One involved four casualties, another accident involved nine casualties and the last one claimed 16 persons. All died in the process.

“Most of them were actually multiple accidents with the last one happening on the weekend along the Ilorin/Jenna/Ogbomoso highway”, he added.

The FRSC boss enjoined motorists to avoid overspeeding, overloading and use of unsafe tyres to reduce accidents on the high ways.

“As the year draws to an end, you can only but expect an increase in our patrol operations, enforcement and rescue operations as this is the only way to ensure we arrive alive,” Ogidan added.

He added that as the year ends, the increase in vehicular movement may increase road crashes if all hands are not on deck to ensure safety on the roads through public enlightenment and education, effective patrols and prompt rescue services.

He appealed to commercial drivers who carry the highest number of passengers involved in auto crashes to ensure they drive with valid driver’s license among others.