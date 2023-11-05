Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has announced a break from music and now considering a career in sports.

The talented singer made the remarks in a string of posts via his Instagram page while reacting to a threat made by one of his fans who pressured him to release new songs.

Wizkid initially responded to the post with a laughing emoji, but he later revealed on his Instagram page that he is currently on holiday.

He wrote: “Una papa dey holiday, make I enjoy.”

He further suggested that he might take a 4 to 5-year break and explore other career opportunities in sports.

In what appeared to be a joke, Wizkid listed football, golf, FIFA and wrestling as some of the career paths he intends to follow in sports while observing a break from music.

The statement of the singer further attracted attention online as many people have taken to the comment page of the post to react.