The women wing of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has called for collaboration with the federal government and agricultural policy makers for sustainable farming practices and improved food security.

They highlighted the need for targeted support; including access to land, inputs, financial resources and implementation of policies that would promote gender-inclusive agricultural practices which according to them would not only empower women but also foster economic growth and resilience in the agricultural sector.

AFAN national woman leader, Mrs Enitan Onitiri, in a briefing with journalists in Abuja yesterday said that with the 80 percent of farmers in Nigeria being women, they play crucial role in agriculture and remain committed to contributing significantly to the nation’s food production in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration and emergency declaration on food security.

She said that the association has strategically aligned its programmes and policies in achieving the set objective which will not only make food available, affordable and accessible but create jobs and reduce poverty among women and youths.

Special assistant to the women leader and coordinator for women in agriculture in southern Nigeria, Omolara Abati Svensson, also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to direct key agencies to collaborate with grassroots women farmers.

She urged for the President’s intervention to ensure that necessary resources and support reach these farmers, while emphasising the urgent need for the Bank of Agriculture, the minister of agriculture and food security and other institutions to work directly with the AFAN women chapter for improved food production.

According to her, grassroots women farmers in Nigeria face challenges but are however resilient and can turn agriculture into gold with support from the government.

Omolara said, “We’re not getting any support whatsoever from the government. We all know the stories. I speak for every single one of us. But because we are resilient, we are women of virtue, we take a little and we turn it into multiples from our pockets, so please, Mr President, work with us, we are the grassroot farmers”.