The Women-led Civil Society Network (WOLNY) has raised its voice in demand for justice for Hajiya Ammi Ibrahim, a civil servant who was murdered in Yobe state.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by their Chairperson, Hajiya Altine Ibrahim, WOLNY urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder and ensure swift legal action against the perpetrator.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ibrahim was brutally murdered on January 4th while sleeping in her own bed beside her husband, Abubakar Musa, in their Damaturu residence.

Musa, 43, has been apprehended by the police for questioning in connection with the alleged murder.

“WOLNY was informed of the tragic incident that occurred and we are deeply troubled by the details surrounding the death of Ammi Adamu, who is a volunteer in one of our member organizations.

“It is indeed a cause for grave concern if a woman is not safe even while asleep on her own bed and with her husband. Who in our society is seen as a roof and major source of protection for the family,” she said.

Ibrahim further noted the growing anxieties expressed by women across the state regarding the escalating instances of gender-based violence. She appealed to the government and security agencies to take concrete steps to ensure the safety and protection of women in Yobe.

While commending the police for their prompt response to the murder, Ibrahim stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation that leaves no stone unturned.

“It is crucial,” she declared, “that such heinous acts are not left unpunished. Thorough investigation and legal consequences are essential to deter future occurrences and guarantee the rights and well-being of women in our society.”

NAN