World Championships: All Eyes On Tobi Amusan As Title Defence Begins

World Women 100m hurdles champion and record-holder, Tobi Amusan, will be the cynosure of all eyes when she takes to the track at the National Athletics Centre Budapest, Hungary, to begin her title defence at the World Championships on Tuesday.

The Nigerian super star athlete was cleared to compete last Thursday after a panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal of the World Athletics freed her by majority decision from a Whereabouts Failures charge.

Amusan, who resumed full training on Monday amid cheers from admirers, is seeking to successfully defend her title to complete a successful defence of all five titles she has won from national, continental, and world levels.

She has been drawn to run from lane four, outside Olympics bronze medal winner Megan Tapper of Jamaica, who is in the fifth and final heat of the first round.

The reigning Nigerian, African, Commonwealth and Diamond League champion will be seeking to be one of the four automatic qualifiers for the semifinals.

At this stage last year, Amusan started her campaign with a 12.40 African record before smashing the 12.20 world record set by Kendra Harrison in 2016 with an incredible 12.12 run.

She completed her astonishing run with an historic gold medal in the final, running a wind-aided 12.06 to become the first Nigerian world outdoor champion.