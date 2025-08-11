The contingent of Nigerian para-powerlifters is set to depart the country on Monday from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos to compete in the highly anticipated Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Santiago, Chile from 11–18 August, 2025.

Nigeria will be represented by ten elite athletes across various weight categories, and have all expressed determination to assert the nation’s dominance on the global stage.

Leading the charge is world record holder Oluwafemiayo Folashade who will compete in the +86kg category.

The team also includes Ajiboye Rukayat (50kg), Ani Chiamaka (73kg), Anigbogu Franca (61kg), Ezuruike Roland (54kg), Ferdinard Rita (79kg), Idris Rilwanu (88kg), Mark Oyinyechi (67kg), Ogundolie Tolulope (45kg), and Oyema Esther (55kg).

According to the schedule of the competition, athlete classification will take place on 13 August, with the main championship events running from 15 to 17 August.

The team, led by the Secretary General of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi is expected to depart Santiago, Chile on August 18 and arrive in Nigeria on 19th.

Speaking ahead of the departure, athletes’ representative and reigning champion Folashade expressed strong optimism regarding the athletes’ ability to bring glory to the nation.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the Nigerian Sports Commission and the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN), especially the President and Secretary General of the Para Powerlifting Federation for their efforts and support in preparing us for this World Cup.

“Our expectations are very high. We are confident of bringing back gold medals and making Nigeria proud.

“Our aim is for Nigeria to rule the world in powerlifting—and hopefully, to be honoured by Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for our efforts,” she said.

Nigeria has long been a powerhouse in para-powerlifting and is hoping to extend its legacy of excellence in Santiago, building on past triumphs and inspiring a new generation of athletes.