As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Diabetes Day on Monday, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has provided free medical services including testing, screening and drugs to hundreds of locals in the Kamazoo community of Kaduna State.

The free medical service was part of the association’s corporate social responsibility to its immediate environment.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Obinna Okpara, the Capoon of Kaduna Chapter of NAS also known as Pyrates Confraternity, said the association always reached out to the poor in the society in its humanitarian services.

He said that NAS always identified with the downtrodden and those who did not have the financial strength to check their health status.

According to him, NAS is not political and does not discriminate, adding that “it is a great advocate in helping those in academics and those who cannot pursue their legal cases.”

He said, “We try to act than just talking. We don’t support ills of the community on the nation. We try to set the pace. We try as much to do the right thing in our work place, in our homes and in the community we find ourselves. Particularly in Kaduna State and its environs because the Kaduna State Chapter covers Northwest and Northeast of the association.”