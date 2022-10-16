Lions in International District 404B1 Nigeria, has escalated its healthcare support intervention by creating awareness among Nigerians on major causes of blindness.

The Club, had gathered key health professionals to provide insight and guide the public on how to avert blindness as it joined the rest of the world to celebrate world sight day.

At the event organised in honour of late Lion Kola Sodipo on Thursday in Lagos, experts in the medical field warned of dangers associated with diabetes saying that diabetic patients could risk going blimd if not detected early and treated.

Themed ‘The Eye, Care and Prevention of Eye Disease ‘, Chief Consultant Opthalmologist, Lions Eye Centre State Hospital, Otta, Ogun state, Lion Dr. Adebayo Sobanjo said uncontrolled diabetes affects the back of the eyes, retina by spilling blood into it, which could eventually lead to blindness.

“Uncontrolled diabetes can affect the back of the eyes called retina. This could cause blood spillage to the back of the eyes which could lead to blindness”, he said, adding that an early detection and treatment of diabetes is key to preventing such occurrence.

He mentuoned other causes of blindness to include previous eye injury, malnutrition and deficit of vitamin A, uncorrected refractive error which he said accounts for between 50-55 per cent of blindness cases, cataract, glaucoma, children born with squint, smoking, excessive alcohol intake and others.

He advised against harmful traditional practices such use of early morning urine, breast milk, onion juice, unprescribed eye drops, sugar water, steroids among others, as capable of harming the eyes.

“Quit smoking, reduce alcohol intake, identify diabetes early and start treatment, and people working at places where eyes are exposed to dangerous substances should wear protected glasses”, he said, adding that children with eyes challenges should be identified early and taken for medical checkups.

Also speaking, District Governor of the club,

Kema Ashibuogwu, said the club had taken it upon itself to celebrate the World Sight Day yearly as a way of showing care to especially the blind.