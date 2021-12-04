As Nigeria join the rest of the world to observe this year’s World Soil Day, experts in the agricultural sector have warned against practices that salinate the soil and deplete its productivity.

They gave the warning during the 2021 World Soil Day celebration in Abuja on Saturday.

Minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, said Nigerians must halt soil salinisation in order to boost soil productivity especially in the dry regions of the country.

Represented by Mrs Funke Bamidele, the minister noted that accumulation of excessive soluble salt such as sodium, magnesium and calcium in the soil could lead to nutrient imbalance, loss of soil fertility and desertification of arable lands.

According to data, around 50 per cent of global soil will be affected due to salinity by 2050 as soil salinisation is projected to take 1.5 million hectares of farmland out of production per year with annual loss of agricultural productivity estimated at about $31million.

Worried by this alarming statistics, Dr. Abubakar said Nigerian soil scientists needed to work with stakeholders to carry out focused research that would address the soil-related problems affecting agriculture and promote measures that would mitigate soil salinisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Halt Soil Salinisation, Boost Soil Productivity”, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agric, Colleges & Institutions, Hon. Munir Babba Dan-Agundi, said soil salinisation has done an immeasurable damage to ecosystems while grossly depleting ability to provide food to meet the need of Nigeria’s increasing population.

Hon. Dan-Agundi stressed the need to sensitise stakeholders on the importance of halting soil salinisation.