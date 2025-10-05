Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, on Sunday, raised the alarm over the growing global shortage of teachers, urging urgent action to recruit, train and support more people to join what she called “one of society’s noblest professions.”

In a message to mark World Teachers’ Day 2025 on October 5, with the theme “Focusing on the Global Teacher Shortage,” Mrs Tinubu said the deficit of educators was a challenge that must be confronted “with urgency.”

“The shortage of teachers is a challenge we must confront with urgency, by empowering educators, investing in their growth, and inspiring more to join this noble profession,” she said.

Describing teachers as “true heroes,” the First Lady praised their role in “shaping minds, nurturing dreams, and guiding generations,” and called for greater recognition of their impact on the nation’s future.

“As a lifelong teacher myself, I salute you all on this special day,” she added, extending her goodwill message: “Happy World Teachers’ Day 2025.”

Mrs Tinubu also reiterated the need to draw more attention to the teaching vocation, noting that this year’s theme underlines the urgency of addressing the shortage and elevating the profession through sustained investment and support.