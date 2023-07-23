WWC: MTN Sends Support To Super Falcons After Canada Scoreless Draw

MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has expressed its unwavering support for the Super Falcons following their 0-0 draw against Canada in their opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons began their World Cup campaign against Olympic champions Canada in the early hours of today at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The Canadians controlled the game for the most part, but they were met by a stubborn Falcons defence, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saving a penalty in the 50th minute.

Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun, received a red card in the 90th minute, but the Super Falcons held on to secure a well-earned point.The Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, expressed support for the Super Falcons after a hard-fought draw.

“Our Super Falcons have proven over the years that they are one of the best football teams in the world, and they have what it takes to compete at the highest level. Their success, strength, passion, and unwavering spirit are an inspiration to us all. We wish them the best of luck in the World Cup and are proud to stand alongside them as they represent our great nation on the biggest stage.

“It can be recalled that in September 2021, MTN Nigeria sponsored the Aisha Buhari Cup to kick off its partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF). MTN Nigeria has remained consistent in showing support for all cadre’s of the female national teams and debuted a series,