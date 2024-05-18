Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has receiveed a grant totalling one tobillion, five hundred million Naira for the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP).

A statement by the institution’s communications team said the significant feat followed the successful adoption of a proposal developed by a team of researchers from YabaTech.

The team comprise Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, Engr. Adebayo Adebari, Mr. Amos Alade and Dr. Olusola Dada as well as Dr Idowu Aneyo who is the only lecturer from the University of Lagos.

The statement noted that the grant proposal was selected through a thorough process by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) where YabaTech stood out among competitors.

According to the announcement, this is a reflection of the institution’s unwavering commitment to education and skill development.

“The GESP initiative, funded by FCDO and managed by UNICEF Nigeria in collaboration with leading businesses, aims to empower adolescent girls and young women by enhancing their access to valuable skills and economic opportunities. This endeavour seeks to equip young women aged 13-24 with the necessary tools to thrive in today’s competitive landscape, fostering entrepreneurship, employability, and access to further education..

“GESP focuses on promoting equality of choice and access to learning, skilling, and livelihood opportunities. With YabaTech’s successful proposal, the impact of GESP will extend to Lagos State, Nigeria, where 5,250 girls will receive comprehensive training in four computer skill areas namely GSM and mobile phone repairs (GMR), Computer Hardware Maintenance and Repairs (CMR), Mobile Applications Development (MAD), and Web Application Development (WAD). over the course of two years,” the statement said.

It further added that, “The project involves collaboration with the International Network for Advancing Science and Policy (INASP) UK. It will utilise INASP’s well-regarded methodology for incorporating gender-responsive pedagogy into skills development.”

The institution stressed that the achievement underscores Yabatech’s dedication to excellence and innovation in education, while also highlighting the institution’s pivotal role in driving positive change within the community and beyond.