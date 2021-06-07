Former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima has promised to end incessant farmer-herder clashes in Nigeria.

He stated this over the weekend while speaking at a political gathering organised by Fulbe Yarima Support Organisation, a group canvassing support for his presidential candidacy in 2023 in Maraba, Nasarawa State.

The group comprises members from all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Yarima said, “Fulani are my relatives because I am one of them. I want to assure you that I will do my best to improve their lives and restore their lost or stolen cattle wherever they are.

“I will also address all their challenges and appoint one of them into our cabinet.

“Nigeria’s biggest challenge now is insecurity and poverty, so we will do our best by building on President Buhari’s legacy,” Yarima added.

Also speaking at the gathering, Senator Abdullahi Bala Adamu said Fulanis have a great role to play in nation building as they are presently leading six countries in the world.

He expressed concern on how Fulanis are today being stereotyped and painted as criminals, hence, the need to be fair to them too.