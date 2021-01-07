BY BUKOLA IDOWU |

The Management and Board of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc has named Yemisi Edun as acting managing director, subject to regulatory approvals which will be subsequently announced in the coming days.

This is according to a statement from the management of FCMB. It stated, “In line with normal corporate practice, Mrs Yemisi Edun is acting as the managing director of FCMB in the interim period while Mr Adam Nuru is on leave, and the Board conducts its review of the allegations.”

It is unclear if her appointment means Adamu Nuru will no longer return as MD/CEO of the bank.

Until her recent appointment, Yemisi Edun was the immediate past chief Financial officer of the Bank, a role she held after serving in various capacities in the bank since joining in 2000.

She is a veteran in the financial space with experience spanning over three decades, joining the bank from Akintola Williams Deloitte. She is an alumna of OAU and University of Liverpool, UK where she bagged a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Chemistry and Accounting respectively.

The Bank is, however, yet to notify the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for full approval of the appointment.

Yemisi Edun will be the 4th female CEO of a commercial bank, following Fidelity Bank, Unity Bank, and Citi Bank

The appointment is yet to be published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which is typically the first place key executive management appointments for quoted companies are first made public.

It will be recalled that Adam Nuru has of recent been embroiled in a crisis involving a former staff of the bank, Moyo Thomas and her late husband, Tunde Thomas.