Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has presented the budget of N320.8 billion for 2025 to the state assembly.

The sum of N176. 96 billion, representing 55.1 per cent, was allocated for capital expenditure while N144 billion, representing 44.9 per cent, allocated for recurrent expenditure.

According to the governor, education, healthcare, roads, women and youth empowerment would receive priority attention.

He emphasised that the increased allocation was necessary to sustain growth and complete ongoing projects across the state.

The governor noted that, the N320.8 billion prposed budget was the voice of the people of the state and a product of a wide range of consultations.

Buni said that he would focus on ensuring food security, wealth creation and welfare of the people and effective economic management of the state.

He added that the government has made adequate provisions for the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend shortly after the event, speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Buba Mashio, said he believed that the content of the budget would enhance the overall development of the state.

He commended the administration for its achievements, especially regular payment of salaries to workers and payment of gratuities to retired civil servants.