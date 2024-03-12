At least 14 commercial sex workers have been arrested by operatives of the Yobe State Hisbah Board over their alleged involvement in immoral acts and use of illicit drugs.

The state’s Commissioner of Religious Affairs and Ethnical Re-Orientation, Alhaji Yusuf Umar, disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Damaturu on Tuesday.

Umar said the suspects were arrested on Sunday by the Hisbah operatives in collaboration with the police.

He said the suspects comprising of nine (9) female and five (5) males were apprehended for immoral activities which contradict the teachings of Islam during the month of Ramadan.

Alh Umar added that some of the suspects would be handed over to security agencies for prosecution while others would be taken to clerics for counselling.

He advised residents of the state, particularly the youths to desist from engaging in vices and immoral acts that are capable of destroying their future and promoting social decadence.

The Commissioner also commended the residents of the state for their support and cooperation with the board to carry out its duties effectively, promising that the Hisbah board would continue to fight against immoral acts in all parts of the state.