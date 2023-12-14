The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the rescheduling of the Chairmanship and Councillorship elections in the state.

Dr Mamman Mohammed, Chairman of the Commission, made the declaration during a gathering of stakeholders for the Local Government Elections in Yobe State on Thursday.

He said, “Yobe State Governor Hon Mai Mala Buni CON Has graciously given the approval to the state independent electoral Commission to adjust the date of election for the 17 Chairmen and 178 Councillors of the local government council in Yobe State to be on 25th May 2024.

“That is in consonance with the provision of section 197 of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. Our press men and women will ensure full dissemination of information to all electorate in Yobe State in particular. While our security agencies ensure there is security in all polling units, we welcome advice on grey –areas and vulnerable areas to catastrophe.”

Mohammed stressed that they aim to ensure comprehensive communication of this information to all voters in Yobe State.

He also highlighted the need for security in all polling units and encouraged advice regarding vulnerable areas to avert catastrophe during the election.

Mohammed stated that the political parties would be provided with election guidelines to nominate candidates of high standing and quality to guarantee good governance at the grassroots level.

Addressing the electoral officers, he urged them to redouble their efforts to ensure a successful electoral process. Mohammed expressed his confidence in the stakeholders, emphasising their collective commitment to achieving a successful and commendable

He said, “To my staff and electoral officers, you must double your efforts to ensure success at the polls. I have confidence in all of you the stakeholders that our hands shall be on deck to achieve the wonderful result.

“The State Independent Electoral Commission will therefore take responsibility to undertake, organise and supervise the local government council election. Which shall be free, fair, credible and peaceful”.

LEADERSHIP gathered that all people of Yobe “are eligible to contest for Councillorship and the Chairmanship positions after attaining the age of 25 and 30 years without gender bias, sane not bankrupt, and resident in the local community, and with a minimal educational standard of secondary school certificate or equivalent and must undergo security screening, a fee of N300, 000, N250,000, N200,000 for Chairman, vice chairman and Councilors respectively”.