Traditional rulers across Yobe State have expressed support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, and endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 general elections.

Wali disclosed this while speaking on his ongoing engagement with traditional institutions across the state, saying the visits were aimed at appreciating the royal fathers for their support and seeking their continued prayers and cooperation ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said his entourage had so far visited 13 of the 14 emirates in the state, with plans to visit the remaining emirate.

“We have visited 13 out of the 14 emirates in Yobe State. We visited them to thank them for their support and also to seek their prayers and support as we moved forward,” he said.

Wali said the traditional institutions had shown goodwill towards his candidacy, adding that he had been honoured with several traditional titles during the visits.

He expressed appreciation to the traditional rulers and people of the state for the confidence reposed in him, saying the support had encouraged him to remain committed to his political ambition.

On Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, Wali said the response from the traditional rulers and communities visited had been largely favourable.

“We have already told everyone that Mr President has done well, and we believe that he will be re-elected in the 2027 general election,” he said.

He added that his team had not encountered resistance to the president’s candidacy during the engagements.

The APC candidate also called for unity among party members and supporters, while appreciating individuals and groups who had contributed to his political journey.

Also speaking, Yobe State APC Chairman, Muhammad Gadaka, said the party was seeking the support and blessings of traditional rulers to promote unity, peaceful political participation and a credible electoral process.

Gadaka said traditional rulers had an important role in communicating with council members, district heads and ward heads on the need to maintain political harmony and peaceful elections.

“The same vote we cast for our governor is the same vote we will cast for Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he declared.

In separate remarks, the Emir of Gudi and Emir of Jajere, HRH Mai Hamza Buba Ibn Isa Mashio and HRH Isma’il Ahmad Dala Ibn Madugu Khaji II, respectively, recalled their relationships with Wali and prayed for his success in the 2027 elections.

The Emir of Potiskum, HRH Umaru Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya, assured Wali of the continued support of the people of his emirate for the APC.

At Tikau, HRH Abubakar Muhammad Ibn Grema urged Wali, if elected governor, to prioritise agriculture and livestock development to reduce poverty and improve livelihoods.

At Fune, HRH Saleh Idris Ibn Usman commended Wali for engaging traditional rulers, describing the initiative as timely and important.

Similarly, at Ngelzarma Emirate, HRH Muhammad Mai Yeri Ibn Isa III commended Governor Mai Mala Buni for what he described as developmental projects executed across the state.

He also declared his support for Wali and prayed for the success of the APC in the forthcoming elections.

The engagements brought together traditional rulers, political leaders and other stakeholders as Wali continues his consultations with key institutions and communities ahead of the 2027 governorship election.