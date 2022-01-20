A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Adamawa State, Dr Umar Ardo, has said the party’s governors lied over the recent claims that the last National Convention was smooth.

Ardo who was reacting to the governors’ comments on the last convention which sacked the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) said the Supreme Court is yet to decide over on the constitutionality of that convention.

He said, “How can the governors claim that PDP conducted a “smooth and credible” national convention when in truth the entire exercise was conducted in breach of the very constitution of the party itself?

“When at the time of the exercise the matter was a subject of judicial litigation? How can the party also then hope to build itself into a “credible vehicle” when its very foundation is in truth unconstitutional and fraudulent? Can any governor attest in truth that Secondus was removed as national chairman as stipulated by the party constitution? The answer to all these questions is a BIG NO.”

He said the same do-gooders who, against all wise counsel, imposed Sen. Ali Modu Sherrif on the party in 2016, an act that nearly destroyed the party to its very foundation, are the same persons who dragged their state judiciary to put its seal on an unconstitutional political subterfuge which sacked Secondus.

He said Secondus is battling to correct that action at the Supreme Court in order to save the party, judiciary, democracy and the country.

“For all I know this is what is before the Supreme Court to determine, and therefore no amount of political trickery and copious crafting of deceptive communique by the party or its pressure groups such as the Governors’ Forum will deter the cause and course of rule of law and pursuit of justice in the effort to attain noble objectives for the party and for the country,” he said.

