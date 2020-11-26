Talented upcoming kogi born artist , Abdullahi Yahaya popular known as young tizee has unveiled the tracks for his new single album,’Money Matter’.

The 7-track album, which was release during weekend featured a list of Abuja base artist like simple Boy, Sturna boy and young money.

Kogi born singer, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Entertainment at the Summit Villa hotel during the unveiling said, Nigeria music is too competitive, but that should not be my problem.

“The album was originally scheduled for launch towards ending of October, but I decided to delay the release because of the mood of the nation then, saying Even uptil now, the mood is not yet clear In some part of the country and that is very bad.

Speaking on the album, young tizee said, despite 2020 is marred with unexpected virus that disorganised everything, including music industry in Nigeria and across the globe.

He said, “I recorded the album during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic seen a bit difficult, I decided to moved to Kaduna State to do the recording because only few studio do recording, adding that the price giving for recording can not be acceptable to upcoming musician.

He said due to COVID-19, things where quite expensive and I would not have blame anyone for increasing price for anything and thank God who help him to come through thick and thin.

“It is not easy to put alot effort to achieve this remarkable achievement. Some of my friends do tell me that young, how can you drop this despite the whole activities is shut down in Nigeria? You know that am always optimistic in whatever am doing. Always focus and I told them that COVID-19 is not endemic, but a pandemic that it would soon be over .