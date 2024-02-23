The Anglican Bishop of Ikwerre and Archbishop of Niger Delta Province, Most Rev’d Dr Blessing Enyindah, has urged President Bola Tinubu to act fast and address the increasing hardship facing Nigerians.

Enyindah, who is also the Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, made the call during his sermon at the funeral service for late former governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the Saint Andrews Cathedral Church, Imola, Owo, Ondo State, on Friday.

The cleric said, “May I on behalf of Nigerians pray and call on the President, Senator Bola Tinubu, to do something to reduce the hardship faced by Nigerians.

“We have the hope he would do it because he promised us renewed hope and according to him, it was his turn, so the turn and opportunity have been given to him now. We are waiting and expecting the fulfilment of the renewed hope.

“We plead with him to do it fast because time, that is four or eight years as the case may be, is brief and the time is running.”

The funeral service for the late former governor was graced by hundreds of sympathisers who besieged the cathedral in his native Owo town from all walks of, including Akeredolu’s erstwhile deputy and successor, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who represented President Tinubu, led other guests, including Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), George Akume; governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde; APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, ans governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Other governors present included that of Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Benue, and Bayelsa States.

Also present were Minister of State for Youth, Olawande Ayodele; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; Chief Olusola Oke; SAN, Barr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN; Hon. Wale Akinterinwa; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel; former governor of Zamfara st State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Chris Ngige; former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Niyi Adebayo, and Chief Femi Falana, SAN; wife of late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Evelyn TB Joshua, political appointees, among others.