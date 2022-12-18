The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has congratulated former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on his 60th birthday anniversary on Monday, December 19, 2022.

The Opposition Coalition in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Sunday, said Saraki over the years has greatly contributed immensely to nation building.

According to Ugochinyere, Saraki in his many years of service to the nation as a Governor of Kwara State and 13th President of the Senate, contributed in great measures to the nation’s political development.

He also commended Saraki for his remarkable efforts in the re-building and growth of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ugochinyere said he recalled with pleasure the time he worked with the former Senate President as his Special Adviser on Students and Youth Matters.

The statement reads, “the immediate-past President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Bukola Saraki will be 60 tomorrow Monday 19th December, 2022. Those of us who know Saraki can affirm his excellent performance in the political sphere, particularly during his time as the Senate President.

“As President of the Senate in the 8th Assembly, he presided over a pro-people’s Red Chamber which was dedicated to making laws targeted at making lives better for Nigerians. I, Ugochinyere in particular note with great pleasure Saraki’s patriotism while conducting the affairs of the Senate, when I worked for him as Special Adviser on Students and Youth Matters in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His consistent display of unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria and particularly, the independence of the legislature is worthy of commendation.

“CUPP joins his family, political associates, friends and well wishers to thank Almighty God for his life which has been marked with outstanding accomplishments. We pray that God will continue to bless Saraki with good health and wisdom.”