President Bola Tinubu has described Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu as a national pillar of business, philanthropy, and culture, whose life has brought joy, opportunities, and livelihoods to countless Nigerians.

Advertisement

In a statement personally signed by him issued to mark Chief Adebutu’s 90th birthday, the President said the celebrant’s journey from humble beginnings in Iperu-Iremo, Ogun State, to national prominence reflected a life of hard work, honour, and compassion.

President Tinubu praised Chief Adebutu, popularly known as “Baba Ijebu,” for his immense contributions to business, social development, and the promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Advertisement

“From a humble background in the serene town of Iperu-Iremo, where his life’s journey began, Chief Adebutu rose to national prominence as a businessman, philanthropist, and cultural icon who embodies the virtues of hard work, honour, and compassion,” the President said.

The President noted that his personal relationship with Chief Adebutu, which spans several decades, has been built on mutual respect and admiration. He described him as “a reliable brother, a loyal, honest, and dependable gentleman whose integrity and humility are widely admired.”

President Tinubu commended the nonagenarian’s entrepreneurial spirit, which pioneered Nigeria’s modern lotto industry, creating jobs and supporting families across the country. He said Chief Adebutu’s resilience and business acumen distinguished him as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding entrepreneurs.

The President also highlighted Chief Adebutu’s philanthropic work through the Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation, noting that countless indigent students have benefited from scholarships, while many communities have received support for youth, sports, cultural, and social development initiatives.

“He has remained a silent giver, touching lives without fanfare. Chief Adebutu’s generosity and commitment to the common good distinguish him among our country’s wealthy individuals,” President Tinubu said.

He further lauded Chief Adebutu for his contributions beyond business, particularly in strengthening democracy, promoting good governance, fostering national unity, and championing peace.

The President recalled that Chief Adebutu’s commitment to Yoruba heritage and national service earned him several prestigious traditional titles, including the Odole Oodua of Yorubaland.

“On this special anniversary of his 90th birthday, I thank Chief Adebutu on behalf of the nation for bringing joy, opportunities, and livelihoods to countless families through his businesses and philanthropy,” the President said.

President Tinubu wished Chief Adebutu many more years of good health, happiness, and continued contributions to national progress.