The National Youth Group for Democracy (NYGD) has declared support for the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) over his stand against the ban of open grazing by herders in the country.

Addressing reporters in Kano on Friday, chairman of youth group, Engineer Bello Muhammad Gambo, said Malami’s position was in order and constitutional.

According to them, Malami’s statement was a statement of fact and it was right based on the constitution, hence the youths were solidly behind him.

Bello said, “It is most unfortunate that some ungrateful Nigerians camouflaged under sentiment to achieve their selfish interest. We are solidly behind his statement.”

The group described those accusing Mr Malami as enemies of unity who always vent their anger on issues of development.

According to the youth group, “Malami spoke strictly on the constitutionality of the action. In the eyes of the law, every legitimate trade or movement is free and guaranteed.

“The context of the use of spare parts is about freedom of movement of goods and ownership and Fulani owns cattle which they move around in possessive sense. Spare part dealer move spare parts around.

“A spare part dealer that encroaches into other peoples land to store his wares has committed an act of trespass not because he is an Igbo but because of his act,” he added.

The group called on the government to critically take note of those fomenting trouble of ethnicity in the country.

The group commended Malami for being bold, fearless and professional in the way he handle complex national issues with his legal acumen.

Based on his record of performance, the group said they were making arrangements to honour him with an award of Nigerian Chief Law Officer of Repute that protects the public interest of the masses and the common man.