Youths yesterday defied torrential rains in Osogbo, Osun capital and embarked on a road march to rally support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who commended the youths for their commitment to the Bola Tinubu presidency said the road walk has given him assurance that Osun is for APC in 2023.

The governor noted that though the presidential campaign has not been formally flagged off in Osun, yet the youths in their great numbers surprised him by defiling the rain to troupe to the street in support of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidential candidacy.

His words: “I decided to meet with you as I am returning from a journey to commend your action. The government of Asiwaju is the government of the youth. He is here to serve Nigerians. He has plans for education, agriculture, infrastructure, social development and many more. You will be surprised the way he will tackle insecurity.

“He has an approach called institutional frame work, after he solve a problem, he established an institution to sustain the problem he solved. Like LASTMA and many more” adding that while Osun campaign would be youth oriented, over one million votes is assured for Tinubu in Osun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking earlier at the campaign office, APC youth leader in the state who led the march, Goke Akinwemimo, said the group is ready to mobilise one million votes for the APC flag bearers in next year’s presidential election.

His words, “As you can see, we have come out en masse to show our commitment to Tinubu and APC’s election next year. We will make sure the party get a million vote in the state during the presidential election” Adewemimo posited.