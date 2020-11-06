By Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

Irate youths numbering over 20 yesterday lynched a driver of a water truck and his assistant at Oshiri in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State after their vehicle crushed five school children to death.

In a statement signed by the police public relations officer, Loveth Odah, and made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, she said that “through a distress call, the DPO of Onicha was contacted that an accident happened killing five school children and some angry youths attacked the driver and killed him.

“The driver, Ewa Innocent, was from Ameka Ikwo while the conductor, Ojim Danis, was from Agharazo, Iyiemgu Izzi.”

According to the statement, the children were students of St Michaels Schools, Oshiri.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday, a resident of the area said that the accident had thrown the community into mourning, adding that the incident happened at Onu Nworiegu, Oshiri.

LEADERSHIP Friday investigation revealed that the water truck belongs to a company known as C- Sagas Project Nigeria Limited.

The resident further stated that the children, who hailed from Amaokpara village in Oshiri, were said to be returning home from school when the truck ran over them.

It was also gathered that the driver fled after the accident while the youths with motorcycles chased and caught up with him at Onicha Igbeze, a neighbouring community.

It was further learnt that the youths on stopping the truck brought down the driver and immediately lynched both him and the conductor.

Mrs. Odah said that the children, the bus driver and conductor were confirmed dead by a doctor in the hospital.