Nigerian youths have been urged to continue to explore potential for the advancement of knowledge, global peace, and inter-racial harmony.

Morgan Okocha, chairman of Advance Peace and Reconciliation Council of Nigeria, gave the charge while speaking at an event to honour a leading youth empowerment advocate, Jace Owie, who was bestowed with the United Nations Eminent Ambassador Award in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Okocha said the award was in recognition of Owie’s exceptional and long-standing dedication to youth empowerment, community development and nation building iniatives.

“Owie s tireless efforts in fostering collaboration between Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and international governmental bodies, as well as foreign cooperation agencies, have significantly impacted global youth development landscapes,” Okocha stated.

He said Nigerian youths have the potential to effect positive and significant changes in global discourse and urged them to direct their energies and intellects to global peace initiatives rather tha engage in mundane activities.

“For many years, Owie has served as a pivotal ambassador for youth and community development, consistently building bridges that facilitate crucial partnerships.

“His strategic approach has been instrumental in channelling resources and expertise towards programmes that empower young people and strengthen communities worldwide.

“This award underscores the profound influence of his work in promoting sustainable development goals and fostering a more inclusive global society,” he noted.

“Jace Owie’s journey as an advocate began with grassroots initiatives, evolving into a global force for change. His vision has consistently centered on the belief that empowered youth are the cornerstone of thriving nations.

“Through his leadership, numerous projects have been launched, focusing on education, vocational training, health, and civic engagement for young people in diverse regions across Nigeria.

“His ability to forge strong alliances between various stakeholders, and various national ministries of youth affairs, has been a hallmark of his success,” he added.