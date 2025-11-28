As the Yuletide season approaches, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) said it was intensifying efforts to ensure smoother travel experience for Nigerians by launching Operation Connect to Your Destination (OCYD) 3.0 along the 36km Ekparakwa–Azumini–Iwukem Road in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Managing Director/CEO of FERMA, Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, said the initiative was crafted to alleviate travel challenges typically experienced at the end of the month and during the festive season.

He revealed that as part of the nationwide intervention, 10,683 m² of potholes will be patched, 7,392 m² of failed sections repaired, and 881 m² of asphaltic overlay completed, culminating in the restoration of 85.9 kilometres of motorable roadway nationwide.

According to him, the programme was also expected to generate 1,722 jobs, underscoring its socioeconomic impact.

This renewed push, according to the FERMA helmsman, aligned with the federal mandate to maintain all federal roads and keep them serviceable—an urgent necessity as Nigeria’s 36,000-kilometre federal road network remains the country’s most heavily used transport system.

He further noted that the intervention was fully in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises infrastructure revival, economic stimulation, and improved mobility for citizens.

By making federal highways safer and more motorable, FERMA is directly contributing to the administration’s vision of a more connected, efficient, and economically vibrant Nigeria.

He said, “Operation Connect to Your Destination is designed to guarantee free and safe movement of commuters, especially during the Yuletide when travel volume increases. It is important to ensure that travellers enjoy a smooth experience during this period.”

He affirmed the agency’s dedication to addressing trouble spots, insisting that FERMA was consistently fulfilling its mandate.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that failures, potholes, and distressed sections on the network are remedied promptly. This programme helps us deliver that mandate in a more targeted and effective manner,” he added.

Agbasi noted that OCYD 3.0 will run across 39 major corridors nationwide, with maintenance activities in progress in all 36 states. The ongoing works include pothole patching, repairs of failed sections, and asphaltic overlays aimed at strengthening overall road quality.

Also speaking, Engr. Sani Abdulkadir, Head of FERMA’s Direct Labour Unit, commended the Managing Director’s leadership, confirming that the teams were fully mobilized, promising to deliver on the targets.

“The MD has given clear direction for this intervention. Manpower, machines, and materials are already on ground. We are set to deliver quality work on this corridor,” Abdulkadir said.

He assured that the Direct Labour teams were committed to timely and durable execution, especially ahead of the increased festive traffic.

The launch of OCYD 3.0 in Akwa Ibom State stands as yet another demonstration of FERMA’s expanding footprint in safeguarding Nigeria’s highways. By tackling critical road failures, enhancing connectivity, improving journey time experience and improving safety standards, the agency continues to play a defining role in keeping the nation’s federal roads motorable.