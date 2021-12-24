In the spirit of Christmas and because of putting smiles on the windows, the Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation, a non-government organization, has donated bags with cash of money to the window in Abuja.

At the special outreach program for the widow, the Shamies Unusual Foundation, executive director,

Ebenezer Akarah, explained that this gesture is all about touching lives, reaching out to people and that is why you see us coming out on Christmas morning to reach out to Widows by putting food on their table.

He said, “Now, they are happy and they can also do joined us to celebrate Christmas and I think this is a nice initiative. I would like to see more of and this is the job of the Foundation to reach out to people. We are not politicians, but a citizen, and philanthropists.

Speaking on the government to empower women, he said,“ Government is doing their job as best they can do it. We should not leave everything to the government, we too should be able to do one or two things to help the government and that’s why we are doing something like this.

“ We can assist the government by eradicating poverty on the street. We are just doing our little we can to help the government to achieve their aims”.

Explaining about the challenges, he noted that,“ God always fight for us even though there is no problem, because we are touching lives, when you make people happy, God has a way of making you happy and you don’t need to stress for anything.”

In his Christmas message to Nigerians, he urged Nigerians to share Love amongst themselves despite our trial times, ranging from insecurity to pangs of hunger, that should not stop us from sharing love with love because Jesus Christ was born to share Love.

On her part, The founder of the foundation, Ambassador Sara, said“ I pray that this little we have to given you people would go a long way for you. We don’t pray that you keep coming here all the time.

“We are always praying for your progress, success so that whatever you are doing out there, God would continue to bless it, that is our prayer. We don’t want you to keep coming here, we want you to grow, to be better people”, she said.

Responding one of the beneficiaries (names withheld) pray that may Almighty God bless us to make our lives better than this in Jesus name, saying, “We pray that people should teach us how to fish so we too, can stand on our own in the mighty name of Jesus”.

