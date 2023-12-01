As the festive season draws closer, Western Digital has rolled out storage solutions for gift givers in Nigeria.

With the holiday season right around the corner, the time has come to start putting together gifts for family and friends. In today’s digital world, data is everything, the more reason why storage solutions make a great gift.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Western Digital recommended the Nintendo-licensed 1TB SanDisk microSD card for Nintendo Switch systems as a perfect gift for the handheld gamer.

“As the handheld gaming market continues to explode and more AAA titles are released, help your loved one get the most out of their on-the-go gaming and save them the stress of running out of storage with this high performance and high-capacity microSD card,” it stated.

Other gifts include the new PS5 Slim, with the WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe™️ SSD for PS5®️ Consoles–a device officially tested and certified for the PS5 console; the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox; the SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress™️ Type B card, which is perfect for the creative looking to take their content quality to new heights and the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2, a powerful and portable storage companion, the company averred.

For the creatives in the family will love adding the WD Blue SN580 to their computers, Western Digital averred, adding that, “This NVMe SSD is designed with content creators and professionals in mind, allowing for faster creative workflows, application responsiveness complete with low power consumption.

For the one always running out of storage, the company recommended the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C, which is the perfect solution for this scenario.