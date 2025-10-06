Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved the appointment of Dr. Suraj Sulaiman as the new Statistician-General and Director-General of the State Bureau of Statistics.

Sulaiman’s appointment was announced in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Monday.

Tofa said the decision, which takes immediate effect, followed the completion of tenure of the former Statistician-General, Associate Professor Aliyu Isa Aliyu, who was elevated to the position of Commissioner for Livestock Development.

Governor Yusuf, according to the statement, directed that “the official handover and taking-over ceremony be conducted between Monday and Friday this week.”

He described Dr. Sulaiman as an accomplished academic and mathematician with vast experience in research, teaching, and statistical analysis.

The statement noted that Sulaiman holds a doctorate degree in Mathematics from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, a Master’s degree from Yasar University, Turkey, and a Bachelor’s degree from Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

While congratulating Sulaiman, Governor Yusuf expressed confidence in his ability to strengthen the state’s data management capacity.

The Governor also reaffirmed his administration’s focus on evidence-based governance, stressing that, “reliable statistics are crucial for effective planning, transparency, and sustainable development in Kano State.”