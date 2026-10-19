Following reports of angry Youths trapping the State Deputy Governor

Mani Malam Mumini in Gwashi town, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday, the spokesman for Zamfara State Governor Suleiman Bala Idris has countered the report.

Speaking on Monday in an exclusive chat with Leadership, the spokesman said the Deputy Governor successfully visited Bukkuyum and donated relief materials to the victims of insecurity.

The deputy governor was in the town to commiserate with residents over a recent bandit attack that claimed the lives of at least nine security operatives and several civilians.

Recall that yesterday residents said the youths barricaded the entrance to the town, chanting “Bamayi,” a Hausa word meaning “We don’t want you,” accusing the government of failing to protect them from incessant bandit attacks.

Another resident, Kabiru Garba who spoke to Leadership on telephone said the community was angered that no government official visited the area to commiserate with victims in the immediate aftermath of the deadly attack.

“The people are angry. We lost nine security personnel and many innocent citizens. Nobody from government came when we were under attack and mourning our people. Now they are here, we don’t want them,” a resident said.

The situation was said to have escalated, forcing the deputy governor and his security details to take cover for fear that the irate youths could attack them.

Residents said the incident reflected growing frustration over insecurity in Bukkuyum Local Government Area, which has remained one of the worst-hit areas by banditry in Zamfara State.