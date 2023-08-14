Zamfara Gov Assures End To Banditry, Visits Bungudu Emirate

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Monday, reassured his administration’s commitment and readiness to bring an end to the menace of banditry in the State.

This is as the governor condemned in strong terms the banditry attack on Bungudu local government area of the State.

LEADERSHIP reports that bandits had attacked Bungudu town on Sunday night, which resulted in the death of one person and the kidnapping of six others.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the governor was in Bungudu to commiserate with the Emirate and people of the local government area.

He added that Governor Lawal visited the Emir’s palace, where he reassured his administration’s commitment and readiness to bring an end to the menace of banditry.

He said: “Governor Dauda Lawal was in the Palace of His Highness the Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, OFR to sympathize with the Emirate and the entire people of the local government over the barbaric incident of bandits attack.

“Governor Lawal, while speaking at the Palace, reassured that banditry will soon be history in the entire State.

“He urged the people to be steadfast in prayers to compliment the government’s effort in its resolve to tackle insecurity, adding that security is everyone’s business and it requires maximum cooperation.

“He condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed for the safe return of the kidnapped people.”

Responding, the Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, thanked the governor for the condolence visit.

He stated that the governor has shown commitment since after the incident.

“His Excellency called me early in the morning to commiserate with us and informed me that he has given a directive to the security operatives to ensure the swift rescue of the victims,” the traditional ruler stated.