Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s commitment to various developmental projects in Rivers State.

Governor Lawal spoke as the special guest of honour at the commissioning of the Opobo Ring Road and Bridges project, which took place on Monday in the Opobo/Nkoro local government area of the State.

Delivering his remark at the commissioning, Governor Lawal said that the completion of the Opobo Ring Road and bridges reflected Fubara’s commitment to infrastructural development and improving the socio-economic condition and well-being of the people of Rivers State.

“Infrastructure development, as we know, is a cornerstone of economic growth and social progress. The Opobo Ring Road and Bridges will undoubtedly enhance connectivity, promote trade, and facilitate access to essential services for the residents of Opobo and the environs.

“Creating better transportation links will spur economic activities and open new opportunities for communities in and outside the state. The enhanced infrastructure will surely attract investment, boost tourism, and improve the sense of pride and belonging among the people of Opobo.”

Governor Lawal further reiterated that Governor Fubara’s visionary leadership resonates deeply with his administration’s commitment to transforming the social and economic infrastructures in Zamfara State.

“We share a common vision that robust infrastructure is fundamental to nurturing economic activities and uplifting the standard of living of our people. In Zamfara, we are making remarkable strides by constructing and rehabilitating key projects throughout the state.

“The ongoing Gusau International Airport, as well as the construction of an extensive network of rural and urban roads, are clear testimonies to our desire to improve and modernize critical infrastructure to improve the lives and activity of our electorate. These projects align with our shared vision to create opportunities and lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth and development.

“I commend Governor Fubara for his commitment to the development of Rivers State. This dedication to creating a better future for your people is genuinely inspiring and a model for other states to emulate.

“Once again, I thank His Excellency for the honor of being part of this significant event. I am confident that the Opobo Ring Road and Bridges will bring lasting benefits to the people of Opobo and contribute significantly to the overall development of Rivers State.”

Earlier, Governor Siminalayi Fubara expressed gratitude to Governor Lawal for accepting the invitation to serve as the guest of honour.

Governor Fubara stated that the previous administration launched the project to construct the Opobo Ring Road and bridges on May 28, 2023. “We took over the project redesign and upgraded it to the current standard. This project is personally significant to me, and I am delighted to inaugurate it. It brings me great joy.”