Governor Dauda Lawal, on Friday, visited Mada town in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State, to offer condolences over the killing of the community’s Chief Imam, Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada.

LEADERSHIP reports that the cleric was murdered by a suspected group of Vigilantes last week in Mada town.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that Governor Lawal also performed the Juma’at prayer at the Mada Central Mosque.

According to the statement, the governor offered condolences to the family of the late Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada, the district head, and the community at large.

During his address to the Juma’at congregation, Governor Lawal promised to do everything he could to ensure justice for murdered Islamic cleric.

“I am here to reassure the good people of Mada town that my government is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that the perpetrators of the incident are brought to book.

“No stone would be left unturned in the pursuit of justice for the murder of Sheikh Abubakar. We would work tirelessly to ensure that the late Sheikh and his family get the justice they deserve.

“I was not in Gusau when the incident occurred. However, upon receiving the distressing news, I immediately contacted the heads of all relevant security agencies in the state to take appropriate action.

“The Police have initiated an immediate investigation into the extrajudicial murder. I solemnly swear by Allah that we will ensure that anyone found guilty of this heinous act will be brought to justice,” Governor Lawal stated.