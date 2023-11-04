The Zamfara State government is making arrangements to approve a new salary structure for teachers, the commissioner for education, science and technology, Malam Wadatau Madawaki, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gusau.

According to him, government’s decision to improve salaries of teachers was based on the importance it attaches to educational development.

“Education is the backbone of development in any society, without quality education, there won’t be any development and even if there is development it’s not going to be as expected,” he said.

He said the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal had mapped out some incentives for teachers which would be effective soon.

“Our government plans to introduce a new minimum wage to Zamfara teachers, in such a way that many people may wish to come back to the teaching profession, we will also pay professional allowances to science teachers,” he added.

According to him, hardship allowances would be paid to teachers in rural areas, and all entitlements of teachers in the state would be given to them.

He added that the state government was working with the NTI, UBEC and some international organisations for the training and retraining of teachers for effective service delivery.