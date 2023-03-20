The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, has lost his reelection bid to represent Zurmi West State constituency in the Assembly.

Magarya, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bilyaminu Isma’il, in the just-concluded State Assembly elections held on Saturday in the State.

Announcing the results, the returning officer for the Constituency, Muddasir Ismail Moriki, said Speaker Magarya scored 9,530 votes, while his challenger, Ismail Bilyaminu, of the PDP scored 11,213 votes.

“Therefore, Isma’il Bilyaminu of the PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law has been declared elected,” he declared.

In a related development, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Musa Yankuzo, also lost his reelection bid to the candidate of the PDP in the election.