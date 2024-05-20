Zarttalent, a foundation focused on driving technological innovation among Nigerian youths has partnered with Covenant University to empower students with tech skills.

The 2024 career fair held in Ogun State with the theme; ‘Limitless Future’ brought together seasoned professionals, and innovative educators to inspire the next generation of industry leaders.

Through interactive workshops, insightful panel discussions, and networking opportunities, students gained invaluable insights into the ever-evolving technology landscape.

The partnership between Zarttalent Foundation and Covenant University underscores a shared vision to empower the final year, post-graduates and the I.T eligible students with practical knowledge and experiences that will serve as a springboard for their careers.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the impact of the partnership on the students, the chief executive officer, Zarttalent Foundation, Nelson Ajulo said, “at Zarttalent Foundation, we believe in the transformative power of education and technology.

“Our partnership with Covenant University for the 2024 Career Fair reflects our dedication to equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced world.”

He stated that “by embracing the theme of ‘Limitless Future,’ we are empowering students to dream big, think outside the box, and confidently pursue their passions. Together with Covenant University, we’re paving the way for a future with endless possibilities.”

Recall that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the foundation initiated partnerships with Nigerian universities, commencing with an event at Afe Babalola University in Ekiti State. This event attracted over 100 students exposed to tech courses and workshops created by the Zarttalent Academy.

A 2022 report by the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency on the IT talent gap assessment in Nigeria suggested that there is a big gap between what the Universities deliver in terms of IT knowledge compared to what the alternative technology organisations deliver.

Consequently, Zartaalent aims to address this gap by introducing students to advanced tech courses to enhance their skills.

The 2024 Career Fair marks the beginning of an exciting journey for students at Covenant University, as they embark on a path filled with endless opportunities and boundless potential. Through innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships, Zarttalent Foundation and Covenant University are poised to shape the future of technology and empower the leaders of tomorrow.