Zazzau Emirate Suspends Marafan Yamman, Ubaidullah

The Zazzau Emirate Council has suspended Marafan Yamman Zazzau, Alhaji Mustapha Adamu Ubaidullah, from his traditional title indefinitely with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the Zazzau Emirate Information and Communication officer, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, the council said the suspension of Marafan Yamman was as a result of taking law into his hand by punishing one Yusuf Yahaya (SABO), of Anguwan Magajiya Zaria City.

The statement warned that the emirate will not condone any act that violates law and order from any traditional title holder in the Emirate.

Kwarbai also advised title holders to always refer any case before them to the constituted authorities for proper actions to be taken.

The emirate assured that it will not take ”injustice by traditional title holder against his subject lightly”

Reacting on his suspension, Ubaidullah said he disciplined Yahaya with 60 lashes for having carnal knowledge with a small boy behind his residence.